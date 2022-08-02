Pak army commander killed, Baloch rebels suspected
A Pakistan Army helicopter carrying Quetta Corps commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and five others crashed late Monday night in the Lasbela area of Balochistan, according to inputs received from that country. All six on board are believed to be dead and, while the crash is being investigated, there is very strong and credible suspicion the chopper may have been shot by down Baloch rebels.
Inputs have said the Balochistan Liberation Army - who have made no statement yet - may have targeted the helicopter because the Quetta Corps commander - a high-ranking figure who handles counter-insurgency in the area and protects the border with south Afghanistan - was on board.
Reports from Pakistan identify the other five killed as Brigadier Amjad Haneef (DG Coast Guard), Major Saeed (the pilot), Major Talha (the co-pilot) and Naik Mudasir (crew member).
According to further reports, the chopper lost contact with ground control, shortly after taking off from a base in Balochistan's Lasbela district.
Search ops for the missing aircraft area underway in the southwestern regions of Balochistan.
A senior police official told a local media outlet that the mountainous terrain in the sparsely populated region is hampering attempts to locate the wreckage and bodies, or survivors.
Pak prime minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern and asked the nation to pray for the soldiers.
"The disappearance of Army helicopter from Balochistan is alarming. The entire nation prays to Allah Almighty for the safety, security and return of these sons of the country who came out to help the flood victims. God willing..." the prime minister tweeted in Urdu.
Former PM Imran Khan extended his prayers for the safety of those onboard the downed chopper, tweeting: "Disturbing news of army aviation helicopter missing and praying for all those on board."
-
Saudi Arabia welcomes US killing of Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed the US announcement that Al-Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed in a precision strike. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the announcement by US President Joe Biden of the targeting and killing of the terrorist leader of Al-Qaeda Ayman Al-Zawahiri,” Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry released a statement. Egyptian-born Ayman al-Zawahiri was tracked down to a hideout in Kabul where he was staying with his family.
-
Pakistan helicopter carrying army general, other top officials goes missing
A military helicopter with an army general and five others went missing on Monday during a flood relief operation in southern Pakistan, the army said. It said six people, including the army general, who commands southern 12 Corps were on board. The military did not say how long the helicopter had been missing. There hasn't been any trace of the chopper since a rescue operation began, said police official Pervez Umrani.
-
US used ‘flying ginsu’ missile to kill Al-Qaeda's al-Zawahiri? 5 details on op
Al-Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan's Kabul, US president Joe Biden said in his latest address, calling it a moment of justice for the victims of 2,977 people killed in September 11, 2001 terror attack. Here are five details on the security operation that culminated in the killing of Al-Qaida's al-Zawahiri: 1.
-
From a surgeon to Al-Qaeda chief: Ayman al-Zawahiri, killed in US drone strike
The United States has killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden announced on Monday (local time). Read 'Justice delivered': Biden as al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri who planned 9/11 killed Here are 5 things to know about Ayman al-Zawahiri: (1.) An Egyptian national, Ayman al-Zawahiri was born on June 19, 1951, in Giza in the African nation.
-
'Justice delivered': Biden as Al-Qaeda's al-Zawahiri who planned 9/11 killed
US President Joe Biden confirmed that a US drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, declaring "justice has been delivered". Ayman al-Zawahri "was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11 terror attacks," the US president underlined, further stressing that al-Zawahiri was Osama Bin Laden's leader. American citizens, interests and diplomats were targeted by al-Zawahiri , Biden pointed out. Here are top points on Ayman al-Zawahiri killing: 1.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics