Morning brief: In Guj bridge collapse, over 200 personnel carry out overnight rescue ops, and all the latest news

Over 200 personnel carried out overnight Morbi rescue ops, says minister| Videos

More than 200 personnel were deployed overnight to carry out rescue operations shortly after a suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi, the state's home minister has said. Read more

Assam CM takes part in early morning rituals on Chhath: 'Divine feeling'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took part in early morning rituals and festivities of the Chhath Puja - the festival for worshipping the Sun God (Surya) and his wife Usha (Chhathi Maiya). Read more

MHA seeks action against money lending apps

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has asked all states and central agencies to take strict action against predatory lending apps, mostly Chinese-controlled, which use harassment, blackmail and other harsh practices of debt recovery, citing multiple incidents of suicides by borrowers in the country. Read more

US woman who led female IS battalion faces up to 20 years in prison

An American woman who grew up on a farm in Kansas, converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State in Syria, where she led an all-female military battalion, is to be sentenced Tuesday for providing support to a foreign terrorist group. Read more

Shahid Afridi reacts to Amit Mishra's 'this too shall pass' tweet for Babar Azam: 'Ye spinner tha ya batsman?'

Pakistan registered their first win at the 2022 T20 World Cup on Sunday when the side defeated Netherlands by six wickets in Perth. After restricting the Dutch side to a lowly score of 91/9 in 20 overs, Pakistan chased down the target in 13.5 overs, losing four wickets. Read more

Halloween: How Ramsay Brothers, India's OG kings of horror, created a genre with Veerana, Saamri and Zee Horror Show

Hollywood has a long tradition of horror films, which began in the era of silent films. Legends like Lon Chaney and Bela Lugosi made careers out of playing monsters in the earliest Hollywood horror films back in the 1930s and 40s. Read more

Ananya Panday with Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates birthday in a bodycon dress

Actor Ananya Panday celebrated her 24th birthday bash last night in Mumbai. The actor invited her close friends from the industry for an intimate dinner date at a restaurant in the city. Read more

