Morning brief: Indian Navy gets ready for first batch of Agniveer women, and all the latest news

Indian Navy prepares for women at sea

INS Chilka, the navy’s basic training establishment in Odisha, is undergoing a transformation ahead of the arrival of the first batch of Agniveer women trainees, with the sprawling lakeside campus getting a raft of facilities that will make life easier for the 600 women who are on the threshold of a naval career, a top admiral said. Read more

'Next Nobel Prize...': BJP leader on Arvind Kejriwal Bharat Ratna-Sisodia remark

Hours after Arvind Kejriwal sought Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for his deputy Manish Sisodia for the work he has done for the education system in Delhi, a BJP leader took a big swipe at the Aam Admi Party chief. Read more

Finnish PM Sanna Marin drug test negative as Internet divided over party video

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin has tested negative for a drug test, which she underwent to refute allegations sparked by leaked video footage that showed her dancing and partying with friends at a private residence. Read more

Ananya Panday takes over 'Dilwallon ki Dilli' in chic denim-on-denim outfit for Liger promotions with Vijay Deverakonda

The cast and makers of Liger are leaving no stone unturned as they promote their upcoming film Liger with full enthusiasm. Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the leads of the much-anticipated movie, are visiting all over the country for the film's promotions. And their latest stop is 'Dilwallon ki Dilli'. Read more

Rare pictures of KK from his 1989 North Korea concert, wedding with Jyothy Krishna and more

Singer KK died on May 31 due to heart attack while he was performing in Kolkata. Monday marks the late singer's 54th birth anniversary. Remembering him, let's have a look at Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK's rare pictures. Read more

Shubman Gill smashes Sachin Tendulkar's 24-year-old massive ODI record with maiden international century vs Zimbabwe

With scores of 64, 43, 98*, 82*, 33 in his last five ODI innings, Shubman Gill was nudging closer to that elusive international hundred. He was denied by the rain in Sabina Park in the third ODI against West Indies. The umpires had to end India's innings when he was on 98 because of multiple rain interruptions. Read more

