Morning brief: Jaishankar's remarks on internet shutdown in J&K during US visit, and all the latest news

'Internet cut more dangerous than loss of lives?' Jaishankar on Jammu & Kashmir

Foreign minister S Jaishankar, who is in the United States, on Monday spoke up on the issue of scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir as he simultaneously slammed those who have criticized…read more.

Amid Rajasthan crisis, Rahul Gandhi continues to attack Centre: 'Do Hindustan…'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday yet again lashed out at the central government at the end of the 19th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the grand old party’s mass contact programme…read more.

Uganda Ebola outbreak in 5 points - 23 deaths linked so far: 'No cure but...'

Uganda has reported 18 confirmed cases and 18 probable cases of Ebola so far, reported the country's ministry of health - fuelling fears of a spreading outbreak for which a vaccine…read more.

Watch: Virat Kohli's never-seen-before celebration at presentation ceremony after AUS series win sets internet ablaze

India won the third and deciding T20I against Australia in the last over after fifties by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav drove the hosts past the finish line on Sunday. India won by six…read more.

When Yash Chopra shared how he almost became an engineer

Yash Chopra, who worked in the Hindi film industry for over five decades, once shared that he almost never entered the world of cinema. Instead, the filmmaker had plans to move to…read more.

Ponniyin Selvan stars Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan deck up in gorgeous traditional looks for film promotion in Delhi

Ponniyin Selvan I actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan, with the star cast and makers of their much-anticipated historical drama, jetted off to Delhi to attend a press meet…read more.

