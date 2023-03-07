Home / India News / Morning brief: Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs this week, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs this week, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2023

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The Meta logo on smartphone in front of logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp.(REUTERS)
Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs this week in fresh round of layoffs: Report

Meta Platforms Inc., the owner of Facebook and Instagram, is planning a fresh round of layoffs and will cut thousands of employees as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more

Congress alleges ‘nudity in front of Hanuman' after BJP holds bodybuilding event

A controversy has erupted over a bodybuilding competition in Madhya Pradesh in which women bodybuilders posed in front of the image of Lord Hanuman. Read more

'Virat Kohli's legacy is now followed by Smriti Mandhana': RCB's twin loss in WPL 2023 trigger hilarious meme fest

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians extended their winning run on Monday as the Women In Blue romped past Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the action-packed Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium. Read more

Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha joins her as she burns bamboo on Holika Dahan, fans object to her wearing shoes

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video from her Holika Dahan ceremony at home which had her two kids Vivaan and Samisha, husband Raj Kundra and other family members also join in the celebrations. Read more

International Women's Day 2023: When is Women's Day? Date, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know

Every year, March marks Women's History Month - an annual month-long celebration highlighting the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. Read more

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
