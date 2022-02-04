Morning brief: Omicron infected younger population, says govt data on 3rd wave, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Omicron in India infected younger population: Govt data on 3rd wave

In the Omicron-driven third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, a comparatively younger population was more infected, a survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research into hospital data has revealed. The data has been sourced from 37 hospitals across the country, director general of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava said. Read More

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew in illegal sand mining case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, in an alleged illegal sand mining case on Friday. It was due to produce him in a court in Jalandhar to seek his custody. Read More

Shashi Tharoor, accused of politicising Karnataka hijab row, says this

As Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was accused of politicising the hijab row in Karnataka education institutions, the Congress leaders said there is no law banning religious forms of dress in India. "...there is no law banning religious forms of dress like a Sikh turban or a crucifix around your neck or a tilak on the forehead, all of which are forbidden in France's govt schools but permitted in India's," Tharoor said replying to Mohandas Pai, former director of Infosys. Read More

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Pune building mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives when a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Pune's Yerawada area, late last night. Read More

Virat Kohli interacts with India's Under-19 cricketers ahead of World Cup final

Exactly 14 years ago, Virat Kohli found himself in a position Yash Dhull is in currently. In March of 2008, a 19-year-old Kohli and his team of youngsters reached the pinnacle of world cricket as India lifted the Under-19 World Cup. Today, Kohli is a superstar of Indian cricket, a successful captain who has scored over 20000 international runs, and hence it was only fitting for him to enlighten the India Under-19 youngsters currently in the West Indies seeking World Cup glory. Read More

A glimpse of Milind Soman's usual routine: '50 pushups before lunch'

Milind Soman believes that no excuse is good enough to skip your fitness routine. The actor, who is a model and a fitness enthusiast, is our fitness goal for today and every other day. Milind Soman swears by high-intensity workouts and running and always inspires her fans to start taking their workouts seriously. Read More

Daniel Craig's Knives Out 2 to Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man: Netflix 2022 film slate is loaded this year. Watch

Netflix has finally unveiled its impressive slate of films lined up for release in 2022, with a promise of a new release every week. A compilation trailer offers a decent glimpse of Ryan Gosling's action-loaded The Gray Man, though leaves out featuring Indian actor Dhanush, who too stars in the movie. It does give a sneak peek of Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page's appearances in the movie. Read More