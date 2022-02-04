Home / India News / PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Pune building mishap
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Pune building mishap

At least 6 people were killed late last night when a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in the city's Yerawada area.
At least 6 people were killed when a slab at an under-construction building collapsed (ANI)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives when a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Pune's Yerawada area, late last night.

Also Read | Six killed as slab at under-construction building collapses in Pune

“Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on Twitter, quoting PM Modi.

At least six people were killed and several others feared trapped as a large portion of the slab came crashing down at around 11pm on Thursday. The incident took place at lane number 8 of Shastrinagar, under Yerawada. The deceased include labourers working at the location.

 “The bodies of the six victims have been taken to Sassoon hospital. Rescue operation is underway. The workers were engaged in slab work during night when the mishap took place,” said Inspector Yunush Shaikh of the Yerawada police station.

The construction site belongs to Blue Grass Constructions, the police said.

