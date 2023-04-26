Morning Brief: Only 101 of 778 MPs, mostly from BJP, attend briefing on bills in 2022-2023 and all the latest news

Only 101 of 778 MPs, mostly from BJP, attend briefing on bills in 2022-23

A mere 13% of parliamentarians have attended special briefing sessions organised by the Lok Sabha secretariat to help lawmakers understand various aspects of upcoming bills, according to data reviewed by Hindustan Times. A majority of those attended are first time MPs. Read Here.

Watch: Moment Turkey President Erdogan cuts off live TV interview over ‘stomach bug’

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stopped a live television interview to which he later returned saying that he had developed a stomach bug and is apologetic for the interruption. The 69-year-old leader gave three campaign speeches ahead of the parliamentary and presidential election set to take place on May 14. Read Here.

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar exudes father Sachin's calmness in nonchalant six during GT-MI game, leaves Mohit Sharma shocked

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium against KKR. In the four appearances he has made since then for Mumbai Indians, Arjun has featured as a bowler, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.36 with impressive abilities with the new ball. Read Here.

Indians make 80% higher in abroad than through internal migration, says study

Around 120% surge in income has been recorded among Indians working overseas as compared to a 40% increase due to internal migration, according to a study by the World Development Report. The study found that low-skilled Indians who migrated to the United States tend to see a significant gain in their income of around 500%. Read Here.

Priyanka Chopra slays in pink gown at Citadel's LA premiere; fans call her ‘stunning’. See pics

After Mumbai, London, and Rome, Priyanka Chopra and team Citadel is in Los Angeles for the premiere. Priyanka looked glamorous in a pink dress at the event, and wore her hair straight. Priyanka will share the screen space with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in the Prime Video series, which is set to start streaming from April 28. Read Here.

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan and others deck up in ethnics for press meet

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is slated to get back to the theatres on April 28. Ponniyin Selvan’s first part was released last year and garnered a lot of praises from the audience and critics alike. Starring a multi star-cast, Ponniyin Selvan’s second part is slated for a release in two days. The cast of the film is busy with the promotions. Read Here.

