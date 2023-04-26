Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is slated to get back to the theatres on April 28. Ponniyin Selvan’s first part was released last year and garnered a lot of praises from the audience and critics alike. Starring a multi star-cast, Ponniyin Selvan’s second part is slated for a release in two days. The cast of the film is busy with the promotions. From Kochi to Hyderabad to Mumbai, Ponniyin Selvan’s star cast is traveling everywhere for the promotions of their film. From Aishwarya Rai to Trisha Krishnan to Jayam Ravi, the film stars the A-listers from the industry. A day back, Ponniyin Selvan’s press meet was held in Mumbai and it was a star-studded evening to remember. Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan and others deck up in ethnics for press meet(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

From Aishwarya Rai to Karthi to Jayam Ravi, everyone dropped by in their best attires for the event. Aishwarya looked stunning as ever in a white and golden salwar suit. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, picked the glam attire for the evening and looked ravishing as ever. The white long salwar featured golden embroidery work throughout. In a matching dupatta with golden zari work at the borders and a contrasting green necklace, Aishwarya aced the look to perfection.

Aishwarya Rai posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Trisha Krishnan, on the other hand, twinned with Aishwarya in a white and golden six yards of grace. The sheer white georgette saree featured thread work in golden resham threads and a golden zari border. In a matching white sleeveless blouse with a halter neckline, Trisha looked stunning as she sported her brightest smile for the cameras.

Trisha Krishnan posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is playing the role of Vaanathi in the film, picked an ochre salwar decorated in blue and golden resham threads. She teamed it with a pair of contrasting bright blue sharara set featuring intricate embroidery work in shades of golden, and a blue georgette dupatta with golden zari work. In statement golden earrings and golden bangle, she further accessorised her look for the day.

Sobhita Dhulipala posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Lekshmi decked up in stunning red for the event. The actor looked gorgeous as ever in a red georgette saree with minimal floral patterns in shades of pink throughout the length of the saree. In golden earrings and a bracelet, she smiled with all her heart for the cameras.

Aishwarya Lekshmi posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

