Trisha Krishnan is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing power suits to showing us how to deck up in festive colours, Trisha can do it all. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: II. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan’s first part was released last year and garnered lot of praise from audience and critics alike. The second part of the film is slated to have a theatrical release on April 28. Trisha Krishnan decks up in sequined saree for PS2 promotions(Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

Trisha Krishnan is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor keeps sharing pictures from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile. Trisha is acing saree looks like a pro and we do not know how to pick our favourite. The actor, on Sunday, made our weekend better with a picture of herself looking gorgeous as ever in a maroon sequined saree. Playing muse to fashion designer Sawan Gandhi, Trisha picked the gorgeous six yards of grace from the shelves of the designer. Trisha further teamed her saree with a contrasting bright red sleeveless blouse. The actor posed for the indoor photoshoot and gave us major fashion goals. Take a look at her picture here:

Trisha further accessorised her look for the day in a statement silver neck choker with green stone embedded in it and a golden bangle in one hand from the house of Kishandas Jewellery. Styled by fashion stylist Eka Lakhani, Trisha wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the picture. Assisted by makeup artist US Pawar, Trisha decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick.

