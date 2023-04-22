Trisha Krishnan is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: II. The second part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is slated to have a theatrical release on April 28. The first part of the film that was released in the theatres last year garnered a lot of praises from critics and audience alike. Trisha plays the role of Kundavai, princess of Chola dynasty. Trisha is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. Amidst the same, the actor wished Eid Mubarak to her fans on Instagram with a string of pictures of herself decked up in festive attires. Trisha’s wish for her Instagram fans came giftwrapped with the actor decked up in stunning six yards of grace as she gave us major festive fashion goals to follow. Trisha Krishnan’s Eid wish for fans came giftwrapped like this...(Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha Krishnan’s green anarkali suit is a Diwali must-have

Trisha shared the pictures on Instagram and made our festive day brighter. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Paulmi and Harsh and picked a gorgeous yellow silk saree for the pictures. The yellow saree, decorated in golden zari borders, came with floral patterns in shades of white, maroon and green. Trisha further teamed it with a contrasting green sleeveless blouse featuring golden sequin details. “Eid Mubarak,” Trisha wishes her Instagram family. Take a look at her pictures here.

Trisha further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden earrings and a golden bracelet in one hand from the house of Kishandas and Co. Styled by fashion stylist eka Lakhani, Trisha wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures inside an elevator. Assisted by makeup artist US Pawar, Trisha opted for a festive makeup look as she looked gorgeous as ever. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of maroon lipstick and a small black bindi, Trisha aced the festive look to perfection and made us drool like anything.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON