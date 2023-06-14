Home / India News / Morning brief: Opposition MP slams BJP's 'Rahul Gandhi is Jack Dorsey's puppeteer' jab, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Opposition MP slams BJP's 'Rahul Gandhi is Jack Dorsey's puppeteer' jab, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On BJP calling Rahul Gandhi 'Jack Dorsey's puppeteer', Opposition MP's reply

Priyanka Chaturvedi asked whether it's not a spectacular failure of the government that Rahul Gandhi is not even an MP, but still accused of pulling strings. Read more

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi(ANI Photo)
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi(ANI Photo)

ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji under anti-money laundering act

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji after a long session of questioning in a money laundering case, according to people familiar with the development. Read more

Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy future in doubt after WTC final loss, selectors to take call after WI series: Report

The WTC final result has now left a huge question on Rohit's Test captaincy future with BCCI's selection committee set to take a call this year. Read more

Trump blames Biden for his prosecution: ‘corrupt sitting president’

After the hearing Trump jetted from Miami back to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he blamed President Joe Biden for his prosecution. Read more

Aishwarya Rai's all-black look with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya at airport is the fashion upgrade you need

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are off for their summer holidays and chose matching all-black outfits for the airport appearance. Watch

Alaya F's glamorous all black looks. Watch

Dabboo Ratnani interview: Photographer recalls cops arriving during shoot with Varun Dhawan

In an exclusive session with Hindustan Times, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani opened up about his career. Read more

