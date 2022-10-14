Home / India News / Morning brief: Order allowing Adani to acquire 34 acres set aside, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Order allowing Adani to acquire 34 acres set aside, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 14, 2022 08:58 AM IST

The bench held that the June 2021 order of the Gujarat high court thrust upon CWC a settlement that was to the detriment of the statutory corporation and to the advantage of a private entity.(HT_PRINT)
The bench held that the June 2021 order of the Gujarat high court thrust upon CWC a settlement that was to the detriment of the statutory corporation and to the advantage of a private entity.(HT_PRINT)
Order allowing Adani to acquire 34 acres set aside

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a judicial order that allowed Adani Ports Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZL) to acquire 34 acres of land adjacent to Mundra Port in Gujarat if the State-run Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) failed to obtain approval or waiver of its warehousing facility as an SEZ-compliant unit within three months. Read more…

This feature will let you decide who can mention you on Twitter

Soon, people may not be able to mention you on Twitter. This is because the company is working on a feature which will let you decide who all can mention you on the social media network, reported The Verge. Read more…

'It's frustrating. Have to look into it very seriously': Ravi Shastri addresses India's 'worry' ahead of T20 World Cup

There is no doubt that India are as one of the firm favourites for the T20 World Cup, but at the same time Rohit Sharma and Co. are aware of a couple of factors that they need to overcome. One is India's bowling attack, which is without their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. And with Bumrah's replacement yet to be named, a big question mark still hovers over the Indian bowling unit. Read more…

Hrithik Roshan shares girlfriend Saba Azad's photo on Instagram for first time, fans react

Actor Hrithik Roshan took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad from their London trip. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik posted the photo from their vacation to the UK during the summer earlier this year. Read more…

Kareena Kapoor and Jehangir are the most fashionable mom-son duo. Here's proof

Kareena Kapoor is an absolute fashionista and that needs no saying. The recent addition to the block is her youngest son, Jehangir. From twinning in same colours while being spotted by paparazzi in different parts of the city to taking time out before going off to work for a quick pose with Jehangir by her side, Kareena knows how to ace the fashion game with son Jeh. Read more…

