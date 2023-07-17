Home / India News / Morning brief: Pakistan man supplied arms used for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, says NIA; all the latest news

Morning brief: Pakistan man supplied arms used for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, says NIA; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 17, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pakistan man supplied arms used for Moosewala's murder: NIA

A Pakistani arms supplier based in Dubai, identified as Hamid, had supplied the weapons used in Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala’s murder last year, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)India-news/pakistani-arms-supplier-in-dubai-linked-to-sidhu-moosewala-s-murder-says-nia-101689535138687.html">…read more.

Sidhu Moosewala(HT_PRINT)
As Yamuna recedes, Delhi begins clean-up, counts its losses

With the water level of the Yamuna receding, Delhi government agencies have begun cleaning operations in parts of the Capital that were inundated with floodwaters, as those affected count their losses and return…read more.

Traffic on bridge linking Crimea to Russia halted after 'emergency': Official

Traffic along a Russian-built bridge linking Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region has been halted following an "emergency", a Moscow-installed official and state media said on Monday. "Traffic was stopped on the Crimean…read more.

Netweb Technologies IPO today: 10 things to know before buying

Delhi-based high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, Netweb Technologies is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday. Here are 10 key highlights to know before purchasing it. It will…read more.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 5 collection: Tom Cruise film enters 50 crore club in India

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has crossed the 50 crore mark at the box office in India. The film on Sunday minted 17 crore nett, its second-highest earning for a day till now. Starring Tom Cruise in the…read more.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

