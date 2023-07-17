Home / Business / Netweb Technologies IPO today: 10 things to know before buying

Netweb Technologies IPO today: 10 things to know before buying

ByHT News Desk
Jul 17, 2023 08:37 AM IST

The Netweb Technologie IPO aims to raise ₹631 crore and the company has fixed issue price at ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share.

Delhi-based high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, Netweb Technologies is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday. Here are 10 key highlights to know before purchasing it:

Ahead of the Netweb Technologies IPO, anchor investors were allowed to bid on Friday.
Ahead of the Netweb Technologies IPO, anchor investors were allowed to bid on Friday.
  1. It will be open for a 3-day subscription and will close on Wednesday.
  2. The IPO aims to raise 631 crore and the company has fixed issue price at 475 to 500 per equity share.
  3. The lot size is 30 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors is 15,000, LiveMint reported.
  4. The IPO allotment is likely to be held on July 24. The initiation of refunds is expected on July 25, while the shares will be credited to the demat accounts on July 26. Accordingly, the company will list its proposed equity shares on BSE and NSE on July 27.
  5. Ahead of the IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of shares worth 206 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 85 lakh shares, anchor investors were allowed to bid on Friday.
  6. Proceeds from the fresh issue are set to be used to fund capital expenditure worth 32.3 crore. Long-term working capital requirements will take up 128.02 while 22.5 crore will be utilised to repay outstanding borrowings.
  7. Valued at 94 crore on March 31, the company’s FY23 profits stood at 46.9 crore as against 22.45 crore in FY22 and 8.23 crore in FY21.
  8. 50% of the total IPO size is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while 15% is set aside for non-institutional investors (NII) and the remaining 35% will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs).
  9. The selling stakeholders are the promoters. Sanjay Lodha will sell up to 2,860,000 equity shares while Ashoka Bajaj Automobiles LLP will offload 1,350,000 equity shares. Navin Lodha, Vivek Lodha, and Niraj Lodha will sell 1,430,000 equity shares each.
  10. The book-running lead managers (BRLM) of the issue are Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities, while Link Intime India is the registrar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out