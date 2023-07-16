Home / Business / Server maker Netweb Technologies to float IPO on July 17

Server maker Netweb Technologies to float IPO on July 17

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Jul 16, 2023 09:42 PM IST

The IPO has a fresh issue of equity shares to the tune of ₹206 crore and an offer for sale of 85 lakh equity shares by the promoters.

Indigenous server maker Netweb Technologies India will open its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on Monday. The three-day IPO will end on July 20 and the bidding for the anchor investors opens on July 14, the company's Red Herring Prospectus said.

According to PTI report, the IPO has a fresh issue of equity shares to the tune of 206 crore and an offer for sale of 85 lakh equity shares by the promoters.

An offer for sale (OFS) is a process wherein the promoters of public firms can sell shares and cut their holdings in a transparent manner through the bidding platform. The promoters selling shares are Sanjay Lodha, Vivek Lodha, Navin Lodha, Niraj Lodha and Ashoka Bajaj Automobiles LLP.

The three-day Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on July 20 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on July 14(iStock)
According to report, the proceeds of the fresh issue worth 32.77 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure, 128.02 crore will be used to support long-term working capital, and 22.5 crore will be utilised for debt payment, besides, general corporate purposes.

Based in the Delhi-National Capital Region, Netweb Technologies is one of the country's leading high-end computing solutions providers. It is one of the few original equipment manufacturers in the country and is a recipient of production-linked incentives schemes of Government of India.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Post-IPO, the equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

