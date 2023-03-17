Home / India News / Morning brief: Pak minister on nuclear programme amid economic crisis and all the latest news

Morning brief: Pak minister on nuclear programme amid economic crisis and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.(AFP)
No compromise: Pak minister on nuclear programme amid economic crisis

Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar said that the country will not compromise on its nuclear and missile programmes, Dawn reported. Read more

Zwigato movie review: Kapil Sharma adds soul to this compelling tale that blends humour with honesty

Let’s just stop saying ‘such films are made for, meant for and fit for film festivals’. At first, Zwigato might be regarded as 'film festival material' because it's made at a pace that lets you soak in the flavour of the story being told without making it overtly commercial. Read more

KL Rahul set to play, Kishan will open with Gill, no place for Umran: Here's India's Likely XI for 1st ODI vs Australia

Having won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, India face Australia in a three-match ODI series, with the first fixture scheduled for Friday (March 17), at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Read more

Alanna Panday ditches traditional red in ivory chikankari lehenga to tie the knot with Ivor McCray

Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, married last evening at a dreamy wedding in Mumbai. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Sign out