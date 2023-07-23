Morning brief: Pakistan's Seema Haider 'falls sick' days after being questioned; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena.(HT_PRINT)

‘If I get Indian citizenship…’: Pakistan's Seema Haider as she falls sick in Greater Noida

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who sneaked into India in May without a visa, and her Indian 'husband' Sachin Meena reportedly fell ill on Saturday morning, days after being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. Read more

US sisters file $60 million lawsuit against funeral homes for burying stranger instead of their late father

Two sisters in the US have sued a pair of funeral homes for $60 million after they buried a stranger instead of their late father. Read more

Alia Bhatt slays another Desi Girl look in ombre saree with Ranveer Singh; her backless blouse is a must-have: Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh travelled to Kanpur and Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, yesterday to promote their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the city. Read more

Harmanpreet Kaur accused of disrespecting Bangladesh captain, players in post-match ceremony; Smriti Mandhana hits back

India women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana did an excellent job in keeping her calm and holding composure during the press conference after the thrilling tie in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Read more

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan's film mints ₹ 17 crore in India, takes earning to over ₹ 31 cr

Oppenheimer, which released in theatres on Friday, continues to soar at the box office in India. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film has minted ₹17 crore on the second day of its release. Read more

