Morning brief: Pakistan's Seema Haider 'falls sick' days after being questioned; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 23, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena.(HT_PRINT)
‘If I get Indian citizenship…’: Pakistan's Seema Haider as she falls sick in Greater Noida

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who sneaked into India in May without a visa, and her Indian 'husband' Sachin Meena reportedly fell ill on Saturday morning, days after being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. Read more

US sisters file $60 million lawsuit against funeral homes for burying stranger instead of their late father

Two sisters in the US have sued a pair of funeral homes for $60 million after they buried a stranger instead of their late father. Read more

Alia Bhatt slays another Desi Girl look in ombre saree with Ranveer Singh; her backless blouse is a must-have: Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh travelled to Kanpur and Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, yesterday to promote their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the city. Read more

Harmanpreet Kaur accused of disrespecting Bangladesh captain, players in post-match ceremony; Smriti Mandhana hits back

India women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana did an excellent job in keeping her calm and holding composure during the press conference after the thrilling tie in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Read more

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan's film mints 17 crore in India, takes earning to over 31 cr

Oppenheimer, which released in theatres on Friday, continues to soar at the box office in India. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film has minted 17 crore on the second day of its release. Read more

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
