Morning brief: Paresh Rawal's 'cook fish for Bengalis' speech draws flak, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Will you cook fish for Bengalis?’ Paresh Rawal's Gujarat speech draws flak

Actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal campaigned in Gujarat ahead of the first phase of the Assembly election which was held on December 1. A video of his campaign speech in Valsad is now going viral drawing the ire of social media users who accused him of Bengali-hatred. Read more…

WhatsApp letting beta testers use account on phone and tablet together: Report

You can use WhatsApp only on your own smartphone, or on a laptop, for which you have to go to WhatsApp Web, and sign-in by scanning a code from your phone. Now, however, the Meta-owned company is reportedly testing support for tablets. Read more…

Watch: Japan's controversial VAR goal dumps Germany out of FIFA World Cup 2022 despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

The FIFA World Cup 2022 witnessed a major controversy in the Group E clash between Japan and Spain as the former stunned the 2010 World Cup winners to eke a 2-1 win on Friday. The outcome also knocked Germany out of the World Cup, who defeated Costa Rica 4-2 on the same day but failed to qualify to the knockout stage after falling behind Spain on the basis of goal difference. Read more…

India Lockdown review: Madhur Bhandarkar's high-on-emotions drama revisits horrors of the pandemic

I don't think anyone can forget the evening of March 24, 2020 when a nationwide lockdown was announced for 21 days following the Covid-19 outbreak. Almost three years later, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's film — India Lockdown — takes you back to those dark times, and makes an earnest attempt to recreate the horrors that everyone felt in different ways with the onset of the pandemic. Read more…

Tips to keep your bones healthy

Bone is the most important part of the body and it is the biggest organ system as it covers all the vital organs like the rib cage, spinal cord, peripheral skeleton, etc. Bone mass in the skeletal system constitutes upto 14% of bodyweight. Read more…

Angry elephant tosses man during pre-wedding photoshoot in Kerala. Watch

Over the years, pre-wedding photoshoots have become a massive thing. Every couple wishes to have their own movie and moments that will be remembered for a lifetime. While many enjoy watching these pre-wedding photoshoots, sometimes the turn of events can lead to something dangerous. Recently, one such thing happened when a tusker tossed a man during the pre-wedding shoot. Read more…