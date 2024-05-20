Morning brief: PM Modi predicts stock market rally after polls; cops seize CCTV footage from Delhi CM's house, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there are sustained economic reforms implemented by his government over the past decade, predicting that the stock market will reach new highs after June 4, the counting day for the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. In an interview with NDTV, Modi stressed the BJP’s pro-entrepreneurship policies and economic reforms, encouraging young investors to develop risk-taking capacities. He said there is impressive performance of public sector undertakings (PSUs) like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), which reported a 52 per cent increase in net profit for the January-March quarter. Modi said he is committed to comprehensive development, asserting that this is a pivotal time for India. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

Delhi Police visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Sunday, collecting evidence related to Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal's alleged assault by Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar. Maliwal claims Kumar slapped her multiple times, dragged her, and caused her to hit her head. Kumar countered, alleging Maliwal forcefully entered the CM's residence and used abusive language. Police gathered a digital video recorder (DVR) and CCTV footage from the site. Kumar was arrested and placed in seven-day police custody. The police are investigating possible tampering with the video footage. The Aam Aadmi Party accused the police of planting false news under BJP's influence. Kumar's phone, allegedly formatted in Mumbai, is also under investigation.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5 today: 49 seats in 8 states/UTs; focus on Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, others | 10 facts

Monsoon advances to Nicobar but respite from heat unlikely

Farmland trees that provide shade dwindle amid heat surge: Study

HT interview: We'll do exceptionally well in Bengal, Odisha, says Amit Shah

North Korea to boost nuclear deterrence after US 'subcritical' test: Report

Prince Harry's 'madly romantic' plans for Meghan Markle on 6th wedding anniversary on cards

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ranvir Shorey urged people to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Amitabh Bachchan shared an animated video on Instagram encouraging Mumbai residents to vote. Karan Johar, on his Instagram Stories, reminded everyone that every vote counts. Ayushmann Khurrana, through Twitter and a video message, emphasized the importance of voting as a duty and a voice for the future. Ranvir Shorey also shared a video on Instagram, urging people to be responsible citizens and vote on May 20. Maharashtra will see 13 constituencies, including six in Mumbai, voting.

The Great Khali faced backlash on social media after a video showed him lifting Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman, with one hand. The clip, which went viral, features Khali sitting on a sofa while holding Amge, who giggles throughout. Despite her apparent enjoyment, viewers criticized Khali, calling the act disrespectful. Comments included, "Put that grown woman down," and "She is a person; why treat her like a toy?" Jyoti Amge, who stands at 62.8 cm, holds the Guinness World Record for the shortest living woman and has appeared on "Bigg Boss 6" and "American Horror Story: Freak Show."

Intense heatwaves have gripped Delhi and North India, with temperatures reaching 45-47°C. Such extreme heat can lead to heatstroke, dehydration, and other serious health issues, including damage to the brain, heart, and kidneys. It's crucial to stay indoors during peak heat hours and stay hydrated with water, fruits, vegetables, and other fluids. Dr. Tushar Tayal from CK Birla Hospital warns that exposure to temperatures above 45°C can overwhelm the body's ability to regulate temperature, causing heat stroke. Symptoms include high body temperature, confusion, and seizures. Immediate medical intervention is necessary to prevent severe health consequences.

