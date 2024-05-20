Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana urge people to vote: You'll decide which leaders will steer…

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranvir Shorey, among others, urged people to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Taking to their respective social media platforms, they shared posts asking the people to fulfil their responsibilities. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan appeals to his fans to exercise right to vote: ‘Let’s carry out our duty…') Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and Ayushmann Khurrana appealed to people to vote.

Amitabh asks people to vote

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared an animated video in which the animals in the jungle are shown dancing to a remake of the popular song Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. It was originally picturised on Sonam Kapoor in the movie Khoobsurat. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Tomorrow is your day for Vote Mumbai/Maharashtra ....Exercise your right .." The fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on Monday and will cover the seats in Mumbai.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Karan Johar, Ayushmann too urged people to cast votes

On his Instagram Stories, Karan Johar wrote, "Mumbai votes tomorrow!! Make sure you cast your vote!!! Every vote matters!!! Jai Hind (National flag emoji)." Ayushmann Khurrana took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to appeal to the voters of Maharashtra. He captioned in both Hindi and English, "Aapka vote aapki aawaz hai (Your vote is your voice). Exercise your right to vote tomorrow in Maharashtra. Matdan apka farz hai (Voting is your duty)."

Karan Johar shared his message on his Instagram Stories.

In a video message, Ayushmann said, "Friends, the time has come to vote. Yes, the Lok Sabha Election is happening in phases, and now it's your turn. Every vote is important because you will decide which leaders will steer the country in the right direction. Your vote is your voice. So vote, and make your voice count, because together, we can shape a bright future for our country. Voting is your duty. Let's all participate in this festival of democracy. Jai Hind!"

Ranvir Shorey shares message asking to people to vote

Ranvir Shorey took to Instagram to share his message. In his video, Ranvir emphasized the importance of voting, saying, "Hello, my fellow Indian voters. As a citizen of India, I urge you all to go to your allotted local polling stations on Monday, the 20th of May, 2024, and cast your vote for the Lok Sabha elections. Please be responsible citizens, and exercise the precious right to vote that the Constitution of India gives us all. Vote boldly, without fear or favour, and strengthen the great democracy of our beloved."

Maharashtra votes on Monday

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other celebrities also vote. The following seats in Maharashtra will vote tomorrow: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South. Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra are being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. 13 constituencies, including the six seats in Mumbai, are among the ones that will vote today (May 20). The counting of votes will be held on June 4.