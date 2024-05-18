Shah Rukh Khan appeals to his fans to exercise right to vote: ‘Let’s carry out our duty…'

Shah Rukh Khan typically avoids discussing political issues. However, the actor taught his fans the meaning of democracy in his monologue from Atlee's Jawan. Shah Rukh has once again appealed to the citizens of India to consider the best interests of the country. (Also read: Salman Khan urges fans to vote in 2024 elections: 'Don't trouble your Bharat Mata') Shah Rukh Khan has appealed to his fans to vote on May 20 for Phase 5 elections.

Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to vote on May 20

The Dunki actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth promote, our right to vote.” He also tweeted it too.

A user posted his Jawan monologue in the comment and captioned it as, “Way to go @iamsrk (fire emoji) Vote against hatred. Vote for development.” Another fan captioned his comment as, “Vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind Thank You King for asking the people of Maharashtra to Vote for India. (tricolour emoji)” A user also wrote, “Indirectly he's saying Vote for India (tricolour emoji).” Another fan opined, “Every vote is a step towards a brighter future. Let's make Monday count! (ballot box emoji).”

Shah Rukh often posts about issues concerning national awareness linked to the government initiatives. He had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the new parliament building was inaugurated in 2023.

The phase 5 of general elections 2024 will be held on May 20. On the same day polls will be conducted in different constituencies in Maharashtra. As the voting day is nearing, politicians and Bollywood artistes are appealing to the citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochchar and others in crucial roles. The actor will be next seen in YRF's Tiger Vs Pathaan with Salman Khan.