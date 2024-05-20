Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5 today: 49 seats in 8 states/UTs; focus on Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, others | 10 facts

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5: Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, covering 49 seats across six states and two union territories (UTs), is being held on Monday, May 20. The voters of Uttar Pradesh, which has a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats, will decide the electoral fate of key candidates from some of the high-profile constituencies, including Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Lucknow, in this phase. Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7am and will end at 6pm. Election materials have been distributed to the election employees in a Thane election centre. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Voting will also be held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha on Monday, where Biju Janata Dal president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik is among the candidates. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

Of the 49 Lok Sabha constituencies, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Key candidates in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 are Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's Omar Abdullah, and Rastriya Janata Dal leader Rohini Acharya.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5: Top 10 facts