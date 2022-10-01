Morning brief: PM to launch 5G services in India today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘The day is here’: PM Modi to launch 5G services at India Mobile Congress today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch India's 5G services in select cities. As per an official release, the services will ‘progressively cover the entire country in the next couple of years.' Read more…

'Who is SP?' BJP's question on ‘leaked’ photo of Ashok Gehlot's notes

As a photo of Ashok Gehlot's 'secret' notes that he was apparently going through in his car on his way to meet Sonia Gandhi on Thursday got reportedly leaked, the BJP wanted to know who the 'SP' was -- as mentioned in the note. The photo clicked by Malayala Manorama chief photographer J Suresh set tongues wagging that Gehlot was probably complaining against bete noire Sachin Pilot. Read more…

You're free to tweet: Messages reveal Elon Musk- Parag Agrawal fall out

Messages between Tesla chief Elon Musk and important place holders at Twitter- Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor and current head Parag Agrawal – were released during an ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter. Read more…

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on Bumrah's injury, provides huge update on his T20 World Cup availability

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has denied reports about Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the T20 World Cup. It was reported on Thursday that the premier Indian pacer will miss the marquee tournament with a ‘back stress fracture’, but Ganguly has insisted that Bumrah is still in the reckoning to board the flight to Australia. Read more…

Vikram Vedha box office day 1 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film opens similar to Shamshera at ₹10 cr

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan as a gangster and Saif Ali Khan as a cop, opened in theatres on Friday. The Pushkar Gayathri directorial clashed with Mani Ratnam's much-awaited period drama Ponniyin Selvan I and collected around ₹10 crore on its first day. Read more…

Pregnant Alia Bhatt's all-black airport look is the comfy upgrade every mom-to-be needs in their wardrobe: Watch video

After attending an event for her film Brahmastra with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and director, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt - who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child - was snapped catching a flight out of Mumbai. The mom-to-be arrived at the Mumbai airport late at night and got clicked by the paparazzi before going inside. Read more…