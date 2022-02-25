Morning brief: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Amethi, Prayagraj today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Amethi, Prayagraj today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Amethi and Prayagraj on Friday ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on Sunday. This will be his first campaign tour of Uttar Pradesh since December even as he has been part of 30 election-related programmes in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. Read more…

Bengal governor Dhankhar summons assembly meet at 2am

A typographical error landed the West Bengal legislative assembly in a bizarre situation on Thursday after governor Jagdeep Dhankar summoned the House for a meeting at 2am on March 7, only for the state government to clarify later that the time mentioned in the order was a mistake. Read more…

‘Very clear with what we want to achieve with him’: Rohit Sharma opens up about new role for Ravindra Jadeja

India's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was back in the setup in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow, which the hosts won by 62 runs. The all-rounder, who has made significant improvement in his batting over the years, was promoted to the number four position but his services with the bat was hardly required. Read more…

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora join Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar at their post wedding bash. See pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were joined in only by selected near and dear ones at their Khandala wedding few days ago. Farhan's producer friend Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded bash on Thursday to celebrate the occasion with their Bollywood friends and all from Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone joined them at the party. Read more…

Alia Bhatt looks like a chand in trendy crop top and denim for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions: See new pics

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi arrives in theatres today, February 25. A day before the film's release, its leading lady, Alia Bhatt, who plays the titular character, hyped-up her fans by posting pictures of herself striking a namaste pose like her character Gangubai. The star donned a trendy look for the photoshoot and looked like a literal chand [moon] in the photos. Read more…

