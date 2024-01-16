Morning brief: Russian flier reveals what happened on IndiGo flight; Dhoni gets Ram temple invitation, all latest news

A Russian model and actor, Evgenia Belskaia, who was on the Delhi-Goa flight with her team when the co-pilot was attacked by an unruly passenger on Sunday, said the passengers were livid due to the 13-hour delay and partly blamed the captain for aggravating the situation. In a video posted online, Evgenia Belskaia said, of course, hitting the pilot was wrong but the passengers were very angry and nervous due to the long delay. Dig deeper Russian model and actor Evgenia Belskaia was on the Delhi-Goa flight with her team.

Former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday became the third cricketer to receive an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya. The World Cup-winning captain was handed the invite by the co-province secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dhananjay Singh and BJP leader Karmaveer Singh at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium in Ranchi. Dig deeper

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Latest News

Apple to remove blood oxygen measurement tool from 2 watch models to avoid sales ban Dig deeper

Wipro, TCS, Infosys, HCL market value up $22 billion in two market sessions; Q3 results impress traders Dig deeper

India News

Centre calls for steps aimed at passenger comfort at airports amid fog delays Dig deeper

Delhi weather: 30 flights delayed due to dense fog, trains affected as north India reels under cold Dig deeper

Global Matters

South Korea violating even 0.001 mm of our territory is 'war provocation': Kim Jong Un Dig deeper

Around 3.5 million overseas British citizens now eligible to vote in UK polls Dig deeper

Sports Goings

There’s many a slip twixt cup and lip! Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will vouch for that. When the doubles pair was leading the decider 10-3 in the Malaysia Open final on Sunday, it was unfathomable that the wheels would come off somehow. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

There is a thin line between love and hate. Boy meets girl and the battle lines are drawn, it's hate at first sight. But, life and fate work in strange ways, and the enemies cannot resist the push and pull of attraction. Love blossoms and the rest is history. Here are five K-dramas where we see the classic enemies-to-lovers trope. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive on the red carpet of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, grabbing everyone's attention with their stunning looks and adorable PDA moment. The Television Academy Awards kicked off with a bang at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. Fashion lovers were on the edge of their seats to see what looks their favourite celebrities would don. Dig deeper

Check out a shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items.