Home / India News / Morning brief: SC’s constitution bench verdict on demonetisation today, and all the latest news

Morning brief: SC’s constitution bench verdict on demonetisation today, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 08:55 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC’s constitution bench verdict on demonetisation today
SC’s constitution bench verdict on demonetisation today
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court’s constitution bench verdict on demonetisation today

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will pronounce on January 2 its verdict on nearly three dozen petitions on the government’s 2016 notification to ban currency notes of 500 and 1000. Read more

NCW seeks probe whether woman dragged by car was sexually assaulted

The National Commission for Women on Monday wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the horrific death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit by a car and dragged for nearly seven kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri. Read more

‘Favorite tha toh khilaaya kyu nahi?’: Kuldeep Yadav's coach takes brutal dig at Dinesh Karthik; here's why

Ever since switching allegiance from Kolkata Knight Riders to Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav's stagnant career witnessed an upward curve. The Chinaman finished as the leading wicket-taker from the Delhi camp, scalping a total of 21 wickets from 14 matches. Soon after his rich exploits in the lucrative T20 league, Kuldeep made a strong return to the national side and has been a consistent performer whenever given an opportunity. Read more

Manisha Koirala: ‘A lot of men are making women-centric projects’

Manisha Koirala has said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has evolved a lot since the days they worked together on his first directorial venture Khamoshi (1996) which featured her alongside actors Salman Khan and Nana Patekar. Manisha is now working on Sanjay's digital debut, Heeramandi. Read more

Loved Kareena Kapoor's sequin gown for New Year celebration with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh? It is worth 2 lakh

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan always comes through when it comes to her sartorial choices. Whether she is vacationing around the globe, partying with loved ones, attending red-carpet events or just enjoying a laidback evening at home, Kareena's fashion is always on point. As she serves steal-worthy looks every single time, we expected Kareena to leave us swooning over her New Year's Day fashion too. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
top news
top news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out