Home / Cricket / ‘Favorite tha toh khilaaya kyu nahi?’: Kuldeep Yadav's coach takes brutal dig at Dinesh Karthik; here's why

‘Favorite tha toh khilaaya kyu nahi?’: Kuldeep Yadav's coach takes brutal dig at Dinesh Karthik; here's why

cricket
Published on Jan 02, 2023 07:31 AM IST

After his rich exploits in IPL 2022, Kuldeep Yadav made a strong return to the national side and has been a consistent performer whenever given an opportunity.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after picking a wicket with teammates(AP/File Photo)
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after picking a wicket with teammates(AP/File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

Ever since switching allegiance from Kolkata Knight Riders to Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav's stagnant career witnessed an upward curve. The Chinaman finished as the leading wicket-taker from the Delhi camp, scalping a total of 21 wickets from 14 matches. Soon after his rich exploits in the lucrative T20 league, Kuldeep made a strong return to the national side and has been a consistent performer whenever given an opportunity.

However, this wasn't the case up until 2021. Despite being among India's lethal spinner, Kuldeep had to fight for a place in the playing XI. For the Knight Riders, Kuldeep made just 13 appearances in three seasons and didn't get a single opportunity in IPL 2021.

Sharing his views on the same, Kuldeep's coach Kapil Pandey was extremely critical of the Knight Riders management and even slammed then skipper Dinesh Karthik for overlooking his ward.

Also Read | ‘It will be very crucial’: Irfan Pathan issues big warning concerning Hardik Pandya 'being made long-term captain’

Launching a scathing attack on the wicketkeeper-batter, the coach during an interaction with Sportskeeda said: "When he was with Kolkata and Karthik was the captain, he used to give him just 1-2 overs each game. Now he says that Kuldeep is his favorite Indian bowler.

"Favorite tha toh usko khelaya kyu nahi? Usko khilaate? (If he was your favorite bowler then why didn't you play him?) But that’s okay, that’s past now and I believe the future will be great for Kuldeep."

While Kuldeep was one of India's mainstay until 2019, he made just seven appearances each in all formats combined in 2020 and the following year.

BCCI Review meeting key takeaways: Yo-Yo Test returns, 20 players shortlisted for ODI World Cup

While things were slightly difficult in 2020, with Covid forcing sports to take a backseat, sports returned in full throttle in 2021. The previous year, however, brought some respite to Kuldeep as he made a total of 11 appearances in all three formats, where he scalped a total of 23 wickets.

Kuldeep was dropped for the second Test against Bangladesh despite emerging as the Player of the Match in the opening encounter, which drew flaks from most corner. He is now part of India ODI squad for the home series against Sri Lanka and will most probably be part of the playing XI considering the wickets in the sub-continent.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
kuldeep yadav dinesh karthik
kuldeep yadav dinesh karthik

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out