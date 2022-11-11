Morning brief: South India to get its first Vande Bharat train today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

South India to get its first Vande Bharat train today | Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday flag off India's fifth Vande Bharat from Bengaluru, making it the first semi-high-speed train in the South. Read more

Money transfers between India-Singapore will soon be possible through UPI

India and Singapore are all set to link their respective fast payment systems, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow, to enable easy fund transfers between the countries at the lowest possible cost, India’s High Commissioner in Singapore P Kumaran said. Read more

Adil Hussain says acting on OTT is like Test match, while cinema is T20 cricket

Adil Hussain is currently starring in his new show Mukhbir. The web series, which deals with the fictitious tale of an Indian spy in Pakistan in the 60s, draws from real events. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh slay another red carpet look. All pics, video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone know how to slay fashion goals – individually and together. The power couple of Bollywood is known for making strong public appearances, laden with love, admiration for each other, all the while giving us all kinds of goals, from love to fashion. Read more

The great ICC choke returns: Five blunders that cost India the T20 World Cup

India have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup following a crushing defeat to England in the semifinals. And while it may sound rude, the fact remains that12 months apart, India's two World Cups are defined by 10-wicket defeats. Read more

