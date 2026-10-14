Congress seeks action after BJP flag allegedly hoisted at party's Ballia office

Congress workers on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the superintendent of police here, seeking action against BJP women workers for allegedly hoisting the BJP flag at the party's district office during a protest a day earlier. The party workers alleged that BJP women workers had disrespected the Congress flag and waved their party flag inside the Congress office premises. (ANI Photo/ Ritik Sharma) (Representative Image)

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Led by Congress district president Umashankar Pathak, the party workers met Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja, alleging that BJP women workers had disrespected the Congress flag and waved their party flag inside the Congress office premises and on its rooftop.

Raja told PTI that Congress leaders submitted a memorandum on Wednesday and that he has directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) to investigate the matter.

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The police will examine video footage related to the incident, he said.

On Tuesday, BJP women workers, led by Charu Chaudhary, vice-chairperson of the state women's commission with minister-of-state rank, staged a protest outside the Congress district office over the alleged sexual harassment case at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

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During the protest, the demonstrators raised slogans against the Congress and allegedly waved the BJP flag inside the office premises and on the rooftop, according to the complaint.