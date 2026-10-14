ECI extends Andhra Pradesh SIR deadline to October 30, final voter list delayed

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday extended the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh until October 30, pushing back the deadline for publishing the final voter list from October 16. The deadline for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections has also been extended from October 12 to October 22

The deadline for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections has also been extended from October 12 to October 22, according to chief electoral officer Vivek Yadav.

This follows a request from the authorities concerned in the state.

“All pending claims and objections received on or before September 10, as well as claims and objections received thereafter up to October 12, shall be processed and disposed of by October 22,” the official release said.

Earlier, on September 30, the ECI had extended the schedule for the SIR of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh, moving the deadline for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections from July 31 to October 10. The final electoral rolls were scheduled to be published on October 16.

The state’s original schedule had set September 22 as the date for final publication. After the draft roll was published on July 31, the final roll was scheduled to be published on October 3. A subsequent revision moved the deadline for disposing of claims and objections to October 5 and the final publication date to October 9.