Morning briefing: Swati Maliwal alleges video tampering; Karnataka Police arrests man over Cong manifesto post, and more

Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP, on Saturday night claimed that the CCTV camera footage of the May 13 incident where she was allegedly assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the chief minister residence has “disappeared” and edited videos were being released. Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal and sent a five-day police custody by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday night. "First I was thrashed brutally by Bibhav. He slapped and kicked me. When I freed myself and called 112, he went outside, called security personnel and started making a video. I was shouting and telling the security that Bibhav has thrashed me brutally," Swati Maliwal claimed in a post in Hindi on X (formally Twitter). Dig Deeper AAP leader Swati Maliwal (HT_PRINT)

The Karnataka Police on Saturday reportedly arrested a man from Goa over his alleged now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) against the Congress manifesto. Media reports claimed that the man, whose social media handle is BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon), had alleged in his post that the Congress “wants to take away wealth from Hindus and distribute it to Muslims as it hates Hindus” - a claim that BJP leaders have also made. The social media post against the Congress was reportedly posted last month. According to a report by The Indian Express, BhikuMhatre's arrest came after a Bengaluru resident and Congress worker filed a complaint with the cybercrime police on April 29. The police then registered a case against the X user under section 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code and 66(c) of the Information Technology Act. Dig Deeper

