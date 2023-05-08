Morning brief: Tejasvi Surya alleges ‘Congress’ hand' after BJP worker attacked in Bengaluru, and all the latest news
BJP worker attacked in Bengaluru, MP Tejasvi Surya alleges Congress' hand
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that one of the BJP workers in Bengaluru’s BTM layout was attacked by the Congress workers on Sunday night. Read More
The Kerala Story exposes ‘new type of terrorism,' says BJP chief Nadda
Controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ exposes ‘new type of terrorism’ that does not use ammunition, said BJP chief JP Nadda, becoming the latest leader from his party to endorse the Adah Sharma-starrer. Read more
Watch: How MS Dhoni-conqueror Sandeep Sharma's no-ball blunder saw Samad finish off SRH's record chase in style
The 21-year-old pulled off what Dhoni failed to do 3 weeks back as he mustered his strength to smash the final ball for a six to finish off the chase in style. Read more
HT India's Most Stylish 2023 full list of winners: From Sushmita Sen to Janhvi Kapoor
HT India's Most Stylish 2023 full list of winners is out. Here are the awards that Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and more took home. Read more
Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa and more stars stun at HT India's Most Stylish 2023: Who wore what
Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend Volkswagen presents Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2023 Awards, co-powered by Ambience Group. Read more