Morning brief: Tejasvi Surya alleges ‘Congress’ hand' after BJP worker attacked in Bengaluru, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 08, 2023 08:54 AM IST

BJP worker attacked in Bengaluru, MP Tejasvi Surya alleges Congress' hand

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that one of the BJP workers in Bengaluru’s BTM layout was attacked by the Congress workers on Sunday night. Read More

The Kerala Story exposes ‘new type of terrorism,' says BJP chief Nadda

Controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ exposes ‘new type of terrorism’ that does not use ammunition, said BJP chief JP Nadda, becoming the latest leader from his party to endorse the Adah Sharma-starrer. Read more

Watch: How MS Dhoni-conqueror Sandeep Sharma's no-ball blunder saw Samad finish off SRH's record chase in style

The 21-year-old pulled off what Dhoni failed to do 3 weeks back as he mustered his strength to smash the final ball for a six to finish off the chase in style. Read more

HT India's Most Stylish 2023 full list of winners: From Sushmita Sen to Janhvi Kapoor

HT India's Most Stylish 2023 full list of winners is out. Here are the awards that Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and more took home. Read more

Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa and more stars stun at HT India's Most Stylish 2023: Who wore what

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend Volkswagen presents Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2023 Awards, co-powered by Ambience Group. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

