Morning brief: Uddhav doubles down on Raut's claim of Maharashtra govt collapse, and all the latest news

After Sanjay Raut predicts govt collapse, Uddhav Thackeray says election can happen ‘at anytime’ Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that elections in the state could ‘happen at any time’ and his party is prepared for it. He made this remark hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut predicted that the current Maharashtra government under chief minister Eknath Shinde will collapse within the ‘next 15-20 days’. Read More Shivsena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son MLA Aaditya Thackeray. (File)

Nine teenagers left with gunshot wounds in Texas prom after-party shooting

Just after midnight, deputies responded to shots fired at a private home in Jasper County where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. Read More

Priyanka Chopra rocks simple all-black look as she steps out with Nick Jonas in Rome

Priyanka Chopra was recently in Rome for the promotions of her upcoming web series Citadel. The actor was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Read More

Priyanka Chopra's boss babe look in statement pantsuit for Citadel promotions with Richard Madden sets Rome on fire

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming and much anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden. After a grand global premiere in London, Priyanka, Richard Madden and the entire cast of Citadel travelled to Rome for the series' promotions. Read More

'They're trying to say farewell...': Dhoni's mind-numbing retirement remark post KKR win sends internet into overdrive

It has been almost a month since the IPL 2023 kicked off and the only discussion or debate or question that has remained constant throughout the last four weeks has been whether this is MS Dhoni final season in IPL. Neither of his Chennai Super Kings teammates or officials have spoken on the matter while his former colleagues in the league have been tired of speculating on the same as fans continue to question with each passing match. Read More

