Morning brief: US' Nashville school shooter drew maps to plan massacre, and all the latest news

US' Nashville school shooter drew maps to plan massacre, wrote manifesto: Police

Nashville School Shooting: Metro Nashville Police officers gather near The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., following a deadly shooting.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nashville school shooter drew maps to plan the massacre and penned a manifesto, police revealed as per a report. Read more

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelor tenants: ‘No guests after…'

Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) often form rules and regulations for their members keeping in mind the comfort of the owners or tenants of the flats, while also maintaining discipline on the premises. Read more

'Even Siri doesn't know where to bowl to Sachin': Australia great's 'Tendulkar-centric' obsession

The rivalry between Sachin Tendulkar and Australia was second to none. Throughout the 1990s till the 2011 World Cup, Tendulkar loved batting against Australia and feasted on their bowling attack. Read more

SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya reacts to rumours of RRR team buying Oscar, paying to be part of ceremony

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya opened up in a latest interview and shed some light on whether the RRR team allegedly spent ₹80 crore on its Oscar campaign. Read more

Deepika Padukone in oversized camo-print outfit, no makeup ticks all rules of comfy airport fashion

For your favourite leading ladies of Bollywood, airport fashion has always been about seamlessly mixing comfort and style. Read more

Kerala girl, 11, develops AI app to detect eye diseases with nearly '70% accuracy'

An 11-year-old Dubai-based Malayali girl has developed an artificial intelligence based application that she claims can detect various eye diseases and conditions. Read more

Duo dances to Falak Tak on the beach. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social media is filled with several types of content, including the ones that show incredible dance performances of people. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON