Morning brief: US says India faces ‘significant challenges’ from China, and all the latest news

India faces ‘significant challenges’ from China's aggression in Indo-Pacific: US

India faces significant geopolitical challenges from China and its behaviour on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), stated the White House on Friday in its Indo-Pacific strategic report. The Chinese coercion spans the globe, the report stated, but it is most acute in the Indo-Pacific. Read more…

Manipur BJP chief spokesperson expelled for violating party rules

Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy Singh has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years for violating party norms. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters here on Friday, Chongtham Bijoy Singh alleged that he was expelled from the party without following proper procedures. Read more…

Pfizer, Moderna booster efficacy wanes significantly by fourth month: Study

The efficacy of third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines wanes substantially by the fourth month after administration, a new study by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday. Read more…

Madhuri Dixit puts sultry spin on ₹15k black bodycon dress for The Fame Game trailer launch: Internet says 'Queen'

Actor Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her debut in the web-series space with her new project, The Fame Game. The trailer of the upcoming Netflix show was released recently, and for the occasion, the actor slipped into a black bodycon dress in vegan leather. Read more…

IPL auction: Former KKR player tags Odean Smith as ‘4-5 crore player’, says ‘he will get a lot of horns blown’

Despite ending on the losing side, West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith surely made his presence felt in the two ODIs he played in the three-match series. Impressed with the 25-year-old's performance, former India batter Aakash Chopra said that he has become a “half-a-million-dollar player”. Read more…

Eagle-eyed fan spots Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone in Gehraiyaan. See here

Gehraiyaan released on Friday on Amazon Prime, following which a fan noticed an interesting detail that featured in the movie. On Twitter, the eagle-eyed fan shared a snippet from the film, and pointed out a photo frame that features actor Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone's childhood photo. Read more…