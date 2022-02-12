Manipur BJP chief spokesperson expelled for violating party rules

IMPHAL: Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy Singh has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years for violating party norms.

BJP Manipur unit president A Sharda Devi, in an order issued, said that Chongtham Bijoy Singh of Uripok Mandal was expelled from the primary membership of the party “for violating the party’s rules and regulations under Article XXV, Breach of Discipline Clause (b) and (d).”

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters here on Friday, Chongtham Bijoy Singh alleged that he was expelled from the party without following proper procedures.

Bijoy was denied BJP ticket for ensuing assembly elections from Uripok constituency when the party declared 60 candidates on January 30.

He also announced that he will be supporting Janata Dal (United) candidate of Uripok constituency Kh Suresh in the ensuing first phase assembly elections on February 28.

The ruling BJP has fielded 60 candidates for the 60-member Manipur assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 28 and March 5. The counting will be done on March 10.

Except the ruling BJP, most of the political parties including the opposition Congress have released their respective election manifestos.

In 2017, the BJP came second by winning 21 seats and formed the government with support of others.