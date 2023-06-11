Morning brief: Women wrestlers asked to show proof to back allegations against WFI chief; all the latest news

Delhi Police asked 2 women wrestlers to give photo, audio, video proof against Brij Bhushan: Report The Delhi Police has reportedly asked two women wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of touching their breast and stomach on the pretext of checking their breathing, to provide photographs, audio and video as evidence to back their allegations. Read more Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, one of the wrestlers leading the protest, said efforts are being made to break the victims.

‘Till peace is restored’: Kuki group blocks crucial Manipur highway after fresh violence

A section of the National Highway-2 (NH2) was once again blocked by a Kuki organisation following fresh violence that claimed three lives in ethnic clashes-hit Manipur, people familiar with the development said on Saturday. Read more

Harman Baweja calls his haters 'Critic Roshans' in hilarious new video about his comeback with Scoop

Harman Baweja is back and how! The actor who made his very anticipated Bollywood debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008, opposite Priyanka Chopra, has made a fabulous comeback with Hansal Mehta's web series, Scoop. Read more

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi: Hrithik Roshan and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa make heads turn in ethnic looks

Film producer Madhu Mantena, designer Masaba Gupta's ex-husband, is all set to tie the knot with writer Ira Trivedi on Sunday, June 11, in Mumbai. Read more

Shubman Gill breaks internet with bombshell reaction targeted at umpire after Green's controversial catch in WTC final

The ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, which at the moment remains inclined towards Australia, witnessed a major controversy on the penultimate day involving India opener Shubman Gill. Read more

