Morning briefing: Accused U-turn in Mahadev app case; tunnel rescue hits fresh hurdle, and all the latest news

Asim Das, a driver arrested in the Mahadev gambling app case, has retracted his statement implicating Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, claiming he is a scapegoat. Das was arrested by the ED earlier this month for allegedly delivering money to politicians for election funding. The Congress party has accused the ED of targeting the government. Das has written a letter to the court stating he was wrongly implicated and coerced into signing a statement. CM Baghel has denied the allegations and accused the BJP and ED of conspiracy. Dig deeper Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(ANI)

More news on Mahadev app case: Unraveling the ‘mirror’ web of gambling apps, websites

Efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped in a tunnel in Silkyara, Uttarakhand, have faced setbacks as drilling was halted due to damage to the machine caused by a metal object in the debris. The drilling, which has progressed through 46.8 meters of debris, still needs to cut through another 10-12 meters. The evacuation pipes will be installed once drilling is complete. This marks the fifth obstruction in the rescue process, prompting the use of ground penetration radar (GPR) to scan the remaining debris. The workers have been trapped since November 12, and despite ongoing challenges, rescue teams aim to make contact with them soon. Parallel plans for rescue, including vertical drilling, are also underway. The trapped workers are reportedly safe, receiving food and supplies through a supply pipe. Dig deeper

More news on tunnel rescue ops: Bypassing of environmental nod in focus after Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

The Latest News

Big B hands over ₹50-crore Pratiksha bungalow to daughter Shweta as a gift Dig deeper

Noida international airport inks MoU with IndiGo to become airport’s launch carrier Dig deeper

Poll Watch

Rajasthan elections: Gujjar vote may shape outcome in state’s east Dig deeper

Tussle over pace of scheme’s roll-out takes stage in Telangana Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘That’s how you do it,’ Vivek Ramaswamy blasts GOP's ‘boring’ debate format, proposes moving to X Dig deeper

Thousands of highly skilled H-1B workers pivot from U.S to Canada amid visa program changes Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Mumbai Indians are in talks with all-rounder Hardik Pandya for a potential return in the Indian Premier League (IPL), marking a significant development. Pandya began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015, and reports suggest that the team sees him as a long-term captain. The potential cash-only trade could amount to ₹15 crore, with the confirmation expected close to the trading day deadline. However, uncertainties exist regarding Pandya playing under Rohit Sharma for the next IPL season. The trade may necessitate Mumbai Indians to release significant players to meet the financial requirements, with players like Ishan Kishan or Jofra Archer potentially on the list. Despite rumours, sources downplay a direct trade between Pandya and Sharma. Pandya's T20I career gained momentum after leading the Gujarat Titans to IPL success in 2022, and he is regarded as one of the most successful all-rounders in IPL history, boasting impressive batting and bowling statistics. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In a recent interview with India Today, Salman Khan reflected on his 35-year career in the film industry, acknowledging the ups and downs. He stated that what others might perceive as his career lows would be considered a high point for a vast majority of the population in India. Salman emphasized that many individuals, more talented and hardworking than him, have not achieved the same success. Despite the challenges he faced, Salman expressed gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon him and recognized the fortune in his life. He humbly mentioned that he might not be as hardworking as his co-star Katrina Kaif, attributing her success to deserving it more than himself. Salman, who made his debut in 1988, is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, "Tiger 3," in which he plays a super spy. He credited the film's success to the unwavering support of his fans and highlighted the importance of the movie being on a level that encourages audiences to watch it repeatedly. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Winters have come knocking at the door and before we know it, the harsh winter months will be here. The biting cold coupled with icy winds will restrict our movements and turn our lifestyle even more sedentary. Before that happens, it's important to make preparations to safeguard your health, especially the heart which is one of the most affected organs in winter season. Colder months are associated with an increased risk of heart attack or myocardial infarction and sudden cardiac death. People who already have certain heart conditions must exercise extra caution from monitoring blood pressure, dressing up in warm clothes, staying indoors during early mornings and late nights, having a balanced diet to managing their stress. Read more…

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon