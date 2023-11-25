close_game
News / Cities / Others / Noida international airport inks MoU with IndiGo to become airport's launch carrier

Noida international airport inks MoU with IndiGo to become airport’s launch carrier

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2023 07:22 AM IST

Under this arrangement, NIA and IndiGo will collaborate to develop and strengthen air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

LUCKNOW Noida International Airport (NIA) marked a significant milestone on Friday as it officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndiGo. With this development, IndiGo solidifies its role as the inaugural carrier for the airport, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the rapidly expanding Indian aviation market.

The partnership aims to explore new and innovative ideas. (HT Photo)
The partnership aims to explore new and innovative ideas. (HT Photo)

Under this arrangement, NIA and IndiGo will collaborate to develop and strengthen air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and beyond. The partnership aims to explore new and innovative ideas, focusing on achieving operational efficiency and an enhanced customer experience.

The collaboration with IndiGo is poised to provide a comprehensive route network for the traveling public, fostering business opportunities in the region. Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, expressed excitement about the MoU, stating, “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with IndiGo, a carrier with a robust presence in both domestic and international markets.”

