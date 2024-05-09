 Morning briefing: AI Express sacks crew members for 'mass leave', Smriti Irani's ‘open debate’ dare to Gandhis; and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Morning briefing: AI Express sacks crew members for 'mass leave', Smriti Irani's ‘open debate’ dare to Gandhis; and more

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 09, 2024 09:11 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Tata Group-owned Air India Express has sacked some of the crew members, who went on mass “sick leave” on Wednesday in protest against the management over the merger of the low-cost domestic service with AirAsia India, calling the abstention “pre-meditated and concerted” without “any justifiable reason”. The protest led to the cancellation of at least 86 flights and curtailment of operations. Dig deeper

An Air India Express flight (Representative Image)
An Air India Express flight (Representative Image)

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday responded to Priyanka Gandhi's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not speaking based on facts in his speeches, challenging the Congress general secretary and her brother Rahul Gandhi to have an open debate on any issue with a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Latest News

Felt insulted, says Haryana MLA Gonder, hits out at ex-CM Khattar. Dig deeper

Muslims with spouse cannot claim rights in a live-in relationship: Allahabad HC. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Joe Biden threatens to cut off weapon supplies if Israel tries to invade Rafah. Dig deeper

Laken Riley murder suspect spotted ‘peeping through’ University of Georgia staff member's window on day of killing. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a crushing defeat against Pat Cummins and Co. on Wednesday, which put them in a tricky spot in the playoffs race. It was a dismal performance from LSG bowlers and their top-order in batting as Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed them at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Vijay Deverakonda. Or rather, The Vijay Deverakonda, as he likes to call himself. The man, the star. The success story or a cautionary tale? It's too soon to tell. But stardom has its price, and looking back at Vijay’s career would give anyone a fair idea of the way he has always been revered and dissed in equal measures. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

On Wednesday evening, a host of Bollywood stars arrived in Mumbai to attend the launch of the Tiffany & Co. store, looking as stylish as ever. The event was nothing short of glamorous as B-town A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Sonali Bendre, Karishma Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Shibani Dandekar, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Neelam Kothari, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy and others graced the occasion. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Haryana political crisis Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Morning briefing: AI Express sacks crew members for 'mass leave', Smriti Irani's ‘open debate’ dare to Gandhis; and more

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On