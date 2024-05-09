Morning briefing: AI Express sacks crew members for 'mass leave', Smriti Irani's ‘open debate’ dare to Gandhis; and more

Tata Group-owned Air India Express has sacked some of the crew members, who went on mass “sick leave” on Wednesday in protest against the management over the merger of the low-cost domestic service with AirAsia India, calling the abstention “pre-meditated and concerted” without “any justifiable reason”. The protest led to the cancellation of at least 86 flights and curtailment of operations. Dig deeper An Air India Express flight (Representative Image)

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday responded to Priyanka Gandhi's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not speaking based on facts in his speeches, challenging the Congress general secretary and her brother Rahul Gandhi to have an open debate on any issue with a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Latest News

Felt insulted, says Haryana MLA Gonder, hits out at ex-CM Khattar. Dig deeper

Muslims with spouse cannot claim rights in a live-in relationship: Allahabad HC. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Joe Biden threatens to cut off weapon supplies if Israel tries to invade Rafah. Dig deeper

Laken Riley murder suspect spotted ‘peeping through’ University of Georgia staff member's window on day of killing. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a crushing defeat against Pat Cummins and Co. on Wednesday, which put them in a tricky spot in the playoffs race. It was a dismal performance from LSG bowlers and their top-order in batting as Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed them at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Vijay Deverakonda. Or rather, The Vijay Deverakonda, as he likes to call himself. The man, the star. The success story or a cautionary tale? It's too soon to tell. But stardom has its price, and looking back at Vijay’s career would give anyone a fair idea of the way he has always been revered and dissed in equal measures. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

On Wednesday evening, a host of Bollywood stars arrived in Mumbai to attend the launch of the Tiffany & Co. store, looking as stylish as ever. The event was nothing short of glamorous as B-town A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Sonali Bendre, Karishma Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Shibani Dandekar, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Neelam Kothari, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy and others graced the occasion. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)