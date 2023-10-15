Morning briefing: Ajit Pawar's struggles far from over; Bastar's unique Dussehra celebration; and all the latest news

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on October 10 completed 100 days in office in the state’s three-party alliance government. On the occasion, he released a two-page letter for the people explaining why he split the party formed by his mentor and veteran Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar. Pawar insisted that his sole intention was the state's development welfare of the people. The note came soon after he tried to flex his muscles and forced his allies to accommodate him and his colleagues as guardian ministers. While Pawar took over the baton from BJP’s Chandrakant Patil, seven of his colleagues managed to get the plum posts. These were strong signs of Ajit trying to emerge from his uncle’s shadow and his attempt to chart an independent course in state politics. But it’s not a clear sky for him, and the clouds often loom large. Dig deeper.

More on the Maharashtra government: Ajit Pawar frets over curbs, delays, skips cabinet and crucial Delhi meet

A unique 600-year-old Dussehra celebration commenced in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Sunday. The Dussehra festival here typically spans over 75 days, making it the longest celebration in the country This Dussehra celebration in Bastar stands out as distinctive rituals are observed daily, and unlike other regions where effigies of 'Ravan' are burnt, here the festival pays tribute to ‘Mahishasur Mardini Adishakti’. The festivities begin with the permission from goddess 'Kachhin' to the royal family of Bastar. The main event takes place in Jagdalpur, where the entire town comes alive with elaborate decorations and processions. “It is believed that the two daughters of our king, namely Kachhin Devi and Raila Devi, had performed 'Johar' (an act of setting oneself to fire instead of submitting to enemies). Since then, the holy souls of the daughters roam around here and come upon the girl children and bless us. Taking her permission, we kickstart the events,” Kamal Chandra Bhanjdev, a member of the Raj Parivar said. Dig deeper.

Latest news

Israeli Forces ordered to capture Gaza City, destroy Hamas leadership. Dig deeper.

Karnataka student kidnapped from outside college, gang-raped. Dig deeper.

India news

Senior BJP leader lands in soup over ‘opium’ remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Dig deeper.

Third ‘Operation Ajay’ flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel arrives in Delhi. Dig deeper.

Global matter

Hamas, Iran leaders agree to 'continue cooperation' after attack on Israel. Dig deeper.

‘Tipping point’: Pakistan's 40% population below poverty line, says World Bank. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Rapper Dino James was declared as the winner of the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma were declared the first and second runner-up. Towards the end, Taneja and James were pitted against each other for the title as Dino walked away with the winner's trophy. The rapper, who rose to fame with his song Loser, also took home a prize money of ₹20 lakh and a car. "The show is such that you can never go prepared for it. The stunts on the show are designed in such a way that you would never be able to perform them with ease or win every time,” James said in an interview. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle

Day 4 of Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 saw Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani take the ramp. While Advani turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock in a black and gold bodycon gown with see-through details, Arora closed the show for Shweta Kapur in a beige pinstriped pantsuit and bustier set from 431-88 to close the show. Dig deeper.

Sports going

Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn and team director Mickey Arthur were not amused by the way the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad treated them during their World Cup 2023 match against India on Saturday. India outplayed Pakistan to beat them by seven wickets. Both, Arthur and Bradburn, agreed that they were not expecting great support but not seeing any Pakistan fans in the sea of blue was certainly surprising for them. Arthur in fact, went on to state that it felt like a BCCI-organised bilateral cricket match rather than an ICC event. Dig deeper.

