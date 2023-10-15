Karnataka student kidnapped from outside college, gang-raped; one arrested

A 20-year-old woman who is pursuing B.Com degree from a college in Bellary district of Karnataka, was allegedly kidnapped from outside the campus and gang-raped by four people in a hotel, police said on Saturday, adding that one of the four accused has been arrested while a search is on for others. The incident took place on Wednesday, when the survivor received a message that her brother was waiting for her outside the college. (Representative image)

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday, when the survivor received a message that her brother was waiting for her outside the college.

“When she reached outside, she found one of her friends waiting for her along with three others. They purportedly coerced her into an auto-rickshaw,” an officer familiar with the matter said.

The accused then took the survivor to a hotel in Koppal district and took turns to rape her, the officer added, citing the woman’s complaint.

On Friday, the survivor managed to escape the hotel and reach Bellary, where she filed a complaint against the accused with the Bellary women’s police station.

The four accused fled after coming to know about the complaint against them. Three of the accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar, mohammed Saqib, Tanu gowda, all residents of Kaul Bazar in Bellary city, while a probe is underway to identify and nab the fourth accused, said the officer.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have booked all four accused on charges of rape and kidnapping. “The accused have been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnap) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe in underway,” said Bellary woman police inspector Ramesh Kulkarni, adding that Naveen has been arrested.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON