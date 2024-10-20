Morning briefing: Aviation body to probe 'root cause' of hoax bomb threats; Canadian MP on threats to Hindus, and more

Amid a spate of hoax bomb threats to Indian airlines, officials from the aviation safety body Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Saturday met representatives of airlines at the body's headquarters in Delhi. During the meeting, airline representatives discussed issues they are facing due to the series of Hoax bomb threats with BCAS DG Zulfiqar Hasan. They also apprised him that security issues during the festive season could lead to congestion at airports. Hasan instructed the airlines to follow safety and security guidelines strictly. Dig deeper After series of hoax bomb threats to flights, DGCA instructed the airlines to follow safety and security guidelines strictly.(HT File)

Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) Chandra Arya said members of the Hindu community in the country fear for their safety due to Khalistani extremism. He urged the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to recognise the threat posed by Khalistani extremism. The MP said that, as Canadians, they expect their national government to collaborate with countries affected by these like terrorism and extremism and protect its citizens. His comment comes amid diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. Dig deeper

Vikas Yadav indictment, Nijjar killing part of ‘single murder plot’, claims Canadian envoy

Baba Siddique's son hints at ‘deceit’ in father's murder: ‘A lion killed by jackals’

Israel strikes Beirut and Gaza in response to rocket attacks on northern region

Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran after drones from Lebanon target Israeli PM's residence: ‘Grave mistake’

Boeing offers to increase wages by 35% and up bonuses to end strike, now in its second month

'The best bromance in tech' is under strain: it's between OpenAI and Microsoft

For a microsecond, he stood transfixed, unable to believe his eyes. Then he walked off, disappointed but not distraught, even as his partner sank to his haunches, bowing his head to conceal his agony. KL Rahul seemed to be affected more than Rishabh Pant himself upon the latter’s dismissal for 99 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday afternoon. For a little over three hours, the remarkable left-hander treated a big crowd to a sumptuous feast, fusing the intrepidness of the young with the skills of a virtuoso and triggering awe and admiration in the New Zealand ranks. Dig deeper

Actor Salman Khan, who returned to Bigg Boss 18 just days after his close friend, NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead, has said on the show that he didn't want to be back. In the latest episode of the reality show, Salman said that he was hosting the show due to his work commitment. The actor added that he didn't even want to meet anyone. Dig deeper

Today married Hindu women are fasting for the long life and good fortune of their husbands. The whole day they will fast without food and water. In the evening, they will break their fast and have food or drink water after making offering to the moon. This year, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Sunday, October 20, 2024, with various rituals. Ahead, find the moonrise timings in your city and other details about the Hindu festival. Dig deeper

