Morning briefing: Bihar accident witness accounts; EAM's security upgraded after new threats; and all the latest news

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has elevated the security detail for External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Z-category due to concerning posters put up in Canada by Khalistani groups. These posters feature images of Minister Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with calls for their assassination. The Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) posted these materials, announcing a "referendum" on the creation of a separate state from India. The posters had previously targeted the Indian High Commissioner to Canada and Consul Generals. These developments coincide with increased tensions, as Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun hinted at Hamas-like attacks. Additionally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks about a potential link between Indian government agents and a Canadian citizen's death have led to a diplomatic dispute between the two nations. Canada's foreign minister, Melanie Joly, has expressed a desire for private discussions to resolve the matter, though no credible evidence has been shared with India. Dig Deeper

Rescue operation underway near Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Thursday. (PTI)

Late at night, Ramgobind and Shyam Lal were tending to their fields near Raghunathpur village when they heard a loud bang and saw sparks in the sky around 9:50 pm. They initially thought it was lightning, but with no rain and continuous sparks, they rushed towards the sound and discovered a mangled train near Raghunathpur railway station. The North East Express had derailed, leaving at least four dead and over 30 injured. Villagers quickly responded to the emergency, bringing water, ladders, ropes, and torches. Government rescue teams arrived about an hour and a half later in the darkness. Passengers described feeling jerks and strong vibrations before the train stopped, leaving them in confusion and darkness, with some fearing a fire. Local communities and authorities mobilized to assist the injured. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Shubman Gill's remarkable recovery has placed him in contention for India's World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. Just days before the game, Gill was hospitalized, and his participation seemed unlikely. However, he traveled to Ahmedabad from Chennai, joined a practice session, and appeared in excellent form. He batted, faced bowlers and throwdowns, and participated in fielding drills without any apparent discomfort. With another practice session scheduled before the match, Gill is on track for his World Cup debut. This development has also dispelled speculations about backup players, with the Indian team management confirming Gill's inclusion. His familiarity with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and impressive track record make him a valuable addition to the team, adding depth to the top order. Nevertheless, some experts urge caution, considering the tournament's duration and the weather conditions. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Saba Azad, actor and Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, addressed Instagram comments about her mental state and the need for therapy. In response to a remark suggesting she needed therapy, Saba expressed agreement, highlighting the prevalence of hate in today's world. She encouraged self-care as a defense against such negativity. Another comment asking if she was "mad" was met with a confident response, acknowledging the persistent online hate but emphasizing her resilience. Recently, videos of Saba's dance performance at the Geisha Designs' Lakme Fashion Week garnered attention, with internet users sharing varied reactions. Saba's latest project is her role in the web series "Who's Your Gynac," where she plays a young obstetrician and gynecologist. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bollywood stars stepped out in Mumbai to attend the Elle Beauty Awards 2023. The guest list included celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Alaya F, Bhumi Pednekar, Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Surveen Chawla, Divya Khosla Kumar, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Saiee Manjrekar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and more stars. They walked the red carpet event in head-turning ensembles. Soon, pictures and videos from the star-studded occasion made it online. Here's a look at the stars who were the best-dressed celebrities at the bash. Scroll through to know who wore what. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

