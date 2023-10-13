News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Philippine capital, local authorities warn of possible damage

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Philippine capital, local authorities warn of possible damage

AFP |
Oct 13, 2023 07:18 AM IST

The shallow quake struck about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Manila at 8:24 am (0024 GMT).

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook buildings in the Philippine capital on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of possible damage and aftershocks.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook buildings in the Philippine capital on Friday. (Representative file image)
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook buildings in the Philippine capital on Friday. (Representative file image)

The shallow quake struck about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Manila at 8:24 am (0024 GMT) and sent office workers fleeing from their buildings.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out