Morning briefing: BJP mulling over CMs in 3 states; Article 370 verdict keeps J&K on edge; and all the latest news

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed recently elected party MLAs in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, urging them to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also encouraged their participation in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Vatra (developed India pledge march). Meanwhile, there is speculation about the appointment of chief ministers in three states. Prior to the party-appointed observers gathering views from legislators in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan on the selection of chief ministers, BJP President JP Nadda conducted a virtual meeting with MLAs. Dig deeper.

Anticipation and apprehension surround the impending Supreme Court judgment on the Article 370 case, scheduled for Monday. The constitutional bench will rule on petitions challenging the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, along with the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories. This decision holds significant implications for both politicians and the general public. Dig deeper.

Rahul Dravid is expected to continue as the head coach of the Indian cricket team for another season, despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not finalizing a long-term deal for the coaching staff head. The Indian team, coached by Dravid, finished as runners-up in the 2023 ICC World Cup. They are now gearing up to face South Africa in a two-Test series as part of their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign. Dig deeper.

The Archies," directed by Zoya Akhtar, has become a trending topic among Bollywood fans. Social media is buzzing with opinions about the film, with people expressing both positive and negative views. Notably, actor Raveena Tandon has also shared her perspective on the movie. "The Archies" marks the debut of star kids, including Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late Sridevi. Dig deeper.

Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable fashion sense, continues to dazzle with her style, whether on the runway, red carpet, or casual outings. The Bollywood star frequently shares glimpses of her wardrobe on Instagram, showcasing steal-worthy pieces. In a recent photoshoot, Malaika sported a stylish pantsuit paired with a chainmail gold top, further solidifying her status as a fashion icon. Fans can catch a detailed look at her latest ensemble on her Instagram feed. Dig deeper.

