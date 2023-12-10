close_game
News / Cricket / 'BCCI has given extension but...': Jay Shah puts timer on Rahul Dravid's second tenure as India head coach

'BCCI has given extension but...': Jay Shah puts timer on Rahul Dravid's second tenure as India head coach

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Dec 10, 2023 06:58 AM IST

BCCI secretary Jay Shah opened up about Rahul Dravid's contract as the head coach of the Indian team.

Even though Rahul Dravid is set to continue as the head coach of the Indian cricket team for another season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't finalised a long-term deal for the head of the coaching staff. Runners-up in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup, the Dravid-coached Indian side will meet South Africa for a two-Test series as part of their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid attends a press conference (AFP)
India's head coach Rahul Dravid attends a press conference (AFP)

A day before announcing India's squad, the BCCI offered Dravid an extension as the head coach of the men's senior team. Dravid had replaced former head coach Ravi Shastri in 2021. Under Dravid's watch, Rohit Sharma’s Team India made it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup last year. India also retained the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home before meeting Australia in the final of WTC earlier this year. The Dravid-coached side also contested the final of the 2023 World Cup with eventual winners Australia at home.

ALSO READ: BCCI secretary Jay Shah provides key update on Hardik Pandya's potential return to Team India

What's next for Dravid and Team India?

Speaking to reporters after the World Cup and contract review meeting last week in December, head coach Dravid revealed that he is yet to sign a contract with the BCCI. However, Dravid confirmed that he had discussions about his tenure with the apex cricket board of India. The batting legend asserted that he will sign the contract once he gets the papers from the BCCI. According to a report filed by news agency PTI, it has been learned that the BCCI is yet to finalise Dravid's contract although an extension is given to the former India skipper.

Dravid and Co. agreed mutually with BCCI

"We have given the extension but we are yet to finalise the contract. We did not get time at all, they finished (with the World Cup). I had a meeting with them (Dravid & Co.) and we agreed mutually that they will continue. We will sit down and decide once they return from South Africa," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The BCCI’s top official also opened up about launching a new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. "We will launch the new National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and the new academies in Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir at the same time in mid-August. The work on Jammu and Kashmir academy has started," Shah added.

