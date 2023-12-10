Karni Sena chief's murder: 2 shooters, 1 associate arrested for killing Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi from Chandigarh

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch along with the Rajasthan Police has arrested three men, including two shooters, from Chandigarh for their alleged role in the killing of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, news agency PTI reported. A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, arrested the two alleged killers Rohit Rathore, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur and Nitin Fauji, a resident of Haryana's Mahendragarh, from Chandigarh's Sector 22. The duo were accompanied by one more associate, Udham Singh, who was also caught. The three accused were arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch along with the Rajasthan Police from Chandigarh Sector-22.

The police had identified the two alleged killers of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Broad daylight murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on December 5. A CCTV camera footage had surfaced purportedly showing the attackers opening fire at him.

According to a police officer, PTI reported, the accused will be handed over to the Jaipur police for further interrogation. An 11-member special investigation team was formed by the Rajasthan Police to arrest the accused.

Who are Ramveer Jat and Nitin Fauji?

On Saturday, another man, Ramveer Jat, was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly contracting the shooters to kill Gogamedi. According to the police, Ramveer, one of the conspirators in the Gogamedi murder case, had prepared the groundwork for Fauji, his friend, in Jaipur ahead of the killing.

Additional police commissioner, Jaipur, Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said, "Accused Ramveer is a close friend of shooter Fauji. Ramveer and Fauji lived in neighbouring villages and both studied together in Class 12 in a school in Mahendragarh. After passing Class 12, Fauji joined the Indian Army in 2019-20. Whereas Ramveer has studied BSc. from Wilfred College, Mansarovar Jaipur, between 2017 and 2020 and MSc. (mathematics) from Vivek PG College, Kalwad Road, Jaipur between 2021 and 2023. Ramveer went to the village after giving the final paper of his MSc in April 2023. Fauji had come on military leave."

Bishnoi added that on November 9, Fauji and his associates fired on the police of Mahendragarh Police Station Sadar and absconded. During this period, Fauji sent his friend Ramveer to Jaipur on November 19.

(With inputs from agencies)