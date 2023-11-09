Morning briefing: Ethics panel to call for TMC MP's expulsion; US singer slams Nitish Kumar's remarks; all latest news

The Lok Sabha ethics committee is reportedly set to recommend the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra from the Lower House. This recommendation comes in response to allegations that she shared her login credentials with a businessman residing outside India, which the panel deems as unethical conduct. Additionally, the committee will propose a thorough institutional and legal investigation into the criminal charges associated with this case. These developments have raised concerns about the conduct and integrity of the MP, potentially leading to her removal from the Lok Sabha. Dig deeper

More on Mahua Moitra:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra stage a walkout with Opposition MPs from the Parliamentary Ethics Committee meeting,(ANI)

'Grim' report on Mahua Moitra ready; Congress members may submit dissent note

BJP MP claims CBI probe ordered against Mahua Moitra; she says, 'Welcome to count my shoes’

Acclaimed African-American singer Mary Millben criticized Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his controversial remarks in the state assembly, where he discussed the role of education and women in population control. Millben called for a "courageous" woman to step forward and declare her candidacy for the chief ministerial post in Bihar. She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support of women's issues and described him as the best leader for India and the progress of Indian citizens. Millben's comments reflect her concerns about the controversy surrounding Nitish Kumar's statements and her admiration for Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Dig deeper

More on Nitish Kumar remark:

Nitish apologises for his birth control remarks, unfazed BJP wants him out

'No shame, stooped so low': PM Narendra Modi slams Nitish Kumar over Bihar assembly remarks

The Latest News

A leopard became entangled in a wire and was left hanging from a tree, prompting a dramatic rescue. The video showcases the successful efforts to free the distressed leopard from its predicament. Dig deeper

Delhi continues to grapple with "severe" air pollution, leading authorities to impose a ban on app-based cab services to combat the problem. Additionally, efforts to mitigate the smog include considering the use of artificial rain to improve air quality in the city. Dig deeper

India News

An encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian resulted in the death of one terrorist, and security forces are currently conducting a search operation in the area. Dig deeper

In the upcoming assembly elections, women constitute less than 12% of the candidates fielded by both the BJP and the Congress, highlighting the underrepresentation of women in these political parties. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Why was Israel attacked? Hamas says to ‘change the equation’; How the deal to release 50 hostages backtracked. Dig deeper

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has experienced a possible stroke, raising concerns about his health. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

When Virat Kohli made his debut in the Indian cricket team in 2008, Yuvraj Singh, a senior and cricketing icon, had already achieved significant milestones, including winning two ODI World Cups and hitting six sixes in an over. However, both players shared commonalities, hailing from North India (Yuvraj from Punjab, Kohli from Delhi), displaying raw talent from a young age, and emerging from India's U-19 teams. Like Yuvraj, Kohli swiftly left his mark on the Indian team, showcasing his talent and outgoing personality, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In the latest episode of "Koffee With Karan 8," featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, interesting revelations emerged. Ananya disclosed that she had been threatened by Sara, her fellow actor, over their shared interest in the same man on multiple occasions. During the conversation, Sara expressed her lack of unrealistic expectations within the industry, emphasizing that she didn't anticipate others to refrain from pursuing someone she liked or a film she was interested in. Ananya then shared the incident where Sara had confronted her over a guy they both had an interest in, adding an intriguing dimension to their chat. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Despite a series of festive celebrations in India, including Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, and the upcoming Diwali and Bhai Dooj, some individuals experience a sense of loneliness amid the bustling festivities. Loneliness can persist even in the midst of crowds, emphasizing the human longing for genuine connections. Coping with loneliness during the festive season can be challenging, but there are strategies to address it effectively. These may include reaching out to friends and family, participating in social events, practicing self-care, and embracing the spirit of togetherness that these celebrations represent, helping alleviate the feelings of isolation during this joyous time. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

